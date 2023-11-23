The years go by and Dragon Ball Z remains one of the most popular anime in the world. Certainly, the community in Latin America is very large and passionate, as thousands of fans in the region grew up with this production of Toei Animation based on the manga Akira Toriyama. If you are one of them, you will be happy to know that there is good news.

Latin dubbed versions of the Dragon Ball Z movies come to Crunchyroll

Currently, fans can enjoy all episodes of this popular animated series with Latin dubbing through Crunchyroll, the popular subscription service.

In the middle of this year, 13 films from the franchise They expanded the platform’s catalog, but they only arrived in their original language and with Spanish subtitles.

Luckily, these productions finally received the Latin dubbed version, so fans will be able to enjoy them with the iconic voices of Mario Castaneda, Laura Torres, Rene Garcia, Carlos Second and more.

The platform specialized in the world of anime confirmed this news through social networks and its official blog. In the statement, he announced that the Latin American Spanish versions of these Dragon Ball Z films joined the catalog on November 23.

The selection includes classics such as 1993’s The Invincible Power, which features the first appearance of Broly; and The Fusion of Goku and Vegeta from 1995, where we witness the birth of Gogeta and the battle against Exactly.

Fans will be able to enjoy their favorite Dragon Ball Z movies in Spanish

Below, we share the complete list of the 13 Dragon Ball Z movies coming to Crunchyroll with Latin dubbing:

Dragon Ball Z: Give me back my Gohan Dragon Ball Z: The strongest in the world Dragon Ball Z: The decisive battle for Earth Dragon Ball Z: Goku is a super saiyan Dragon Ball Z: The most powerful rivals Dragon Ball Z: The warriors most powerful Dragon Ball Z: An extreme fight! The three great Super Saiyans Dragon Ball Z: THE invincible power Dragon Ball Z: The galaxy is in danger Dragon Ball Z: The return of the legendary warrior Dragon Ball Z: THE final fight Dragon Ball Z: The fusion of Goku and Vegeta Dragon Ball Z: dragon attack

Dragon Ball Z has many classic films

Popular Knights of the Zodiac series comes to Crunchyroll

Luckily, Dragon Ball fans were not the only ones who received surprises from Crunchyroll. We say this because it was confirmed that the version with Latin Spanish voices of a popular spin-off of Los Caballeros del Zodiaco will join the catalog of the subscription service.

We are talking about Saint Seiya Omega, a spin-off that debuted in 2012 and tells an alternate story that takes place years after the Seiya era. According to the statement, the first 51 episodes with dubbing of this animated series will arrive on Crunchyroll on November 30.

With the Latin dubbing, fans will have an excuse to watch Saint Seiya Omega

But tell us, which Dragon Ball movie will you watch first? Are you a fan of the Saint Seiya spin-off? Let us read you in the comments.

