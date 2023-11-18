Crunchyroll will have a large presence at the next edition of Manga Barcelona with a complete program of activities and screenings

Crunchyroll is heading to Manga Barcelona, ​​Spain’s largest anime and manga convention, December 7-10, 2023. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in all things anime with the Crunchyroll booth. The Crunchyroll news panel will feature exclusive screenings of series and movies, and much more.

At the Crunchyroll booth located at booth nº 4 of Pavilion 4 of FIRA BARCELONA GRAN VIA, attendees will be transported to the worlds of JuJutsu Kaisen, SPY x FAMILY and ONE PIECE with fun game activations that fans can enjoy, without forget the numerous gifts that will be distributed at our stand.

Suzume

Crunchyroll will also host the Crunchyroll News panel to share the latest news on what’s coming to the platform, and will exclusively screen the premieres of upcoming series Fluffy Paradise, A Sign of Affection, BARTENDER: Glass of God, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, as well as films like Suzume and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Island of Cucuruz Doan.

For this edition, no less than three fun activations dedicated to Crunchyroll will be proposed:

JUJUTSU KAISEN – test your speed on our digital curse-fighting game wallSPYxFAMILY – imagine yourself in an immersive experience of the Forger family living room, life-size!ONE PIECE – challenge your knowledge in our navigation game and place the islands in the correct chronological order during the Straw Hat crew’s journey on a giant magnetic wall!

For each of these activations, tons of gifts will be offered to the winners.

Crunchyroll Premium subscribers will also be able to participate in a big draw at the booth to win various gifts with Crunchyroll roulette.

You can check schedules of activities and screenings at this link.