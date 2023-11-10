Crunchyroll is one of the most famous and important anime streaming services in the world. With an incredible catalog that you cannot miss, and with future immersion plans with Amazon Prime, the company faces new changes to user accounts.

The orange platform has warned that in the future a series of changes and modifications will be implemented to the way to log in. This change will be effective from the month of December and will affect all users of the platform, so you have to follow these steps to prevent problems that may arise in a few weeks:

Basically the changes that will occur in Crunchyroll are related to the fact that Usernames will no longer be effective to enter the platform. This change policy is linked to what will be used exclusively emails. Hence the platform wanted to inform us to update ours or verify the one we already have.

The change will be permanent starting December 6, 2023, deadline we have to implement these modifications. The official reasons behind this change are not yet known, but it will surely involve a reinforcement of the security and privacy of the platform against possible scams, harassment in the community and internal security algorithm.

Via