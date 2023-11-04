These are the most recommended titles to watch in Spanish from Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man has a very interesting story about demons

Although there is a catalog on Crunchyroll very extensive anime and movies, most of these titles have Japanese audio and only allow you to watch it with Spanish subtitles. However, the platform has already begun to add some popular deliveries completely in Spanish that can be enjoyed much more if you are not used to the original language or are just starting out in the anime world.

Currently, Crunchyroll has several anime dubbed into Spanish, some even already have simulcast and simuldubs. Be that as it may, start the article and we will show you what they are. the best titles to see on said platform that they have this feature. Below you have all the details you need.

Meet the most popular anime that can be seen in Spanish on Crunchyroll

All crunchyroll animes dubbed into Spanish are very good, but some stand out more than others for its story, animation and characters. If you want to know more about themhere we leave you the list.

Vinland Saga

If you like animes based on real events, this one is for you. The Story of Vinland Saga focuses on a young man named Thorfinn that, since he is just a child, he experiences many traumas due to the war and is raised as a soldier. His goal is avenge his father’s death, who was killed by a mercenary known as Askeladd. Throughout his journey, Thorfinn faces various enemies and discovers the true meaning of peacemaking him have a great evolution as a character, in terms of maturity and realism.

Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi is the protagonist of this story, a boy who lives miserably and one day he finds out that his ex-girlfriend has died in an accident caused by a gang of criminals. This way, she doesn’t think twice and tries jump onto the train tracks where he should have died, but instead, he wakes up 12 years ago, when he was still with his ex-girlfriend and had friends. Takemichi decides to take advantage of this chance to save his gang and avoid misfortunes that happen in the future.

Spy x Family

In this argument we continue twilight story (alias: Loid Forger), one of the best secret agents in the world, so he is given a mission that only he can fulfill to prevent two governments from falling into war. For this he must create a fake family without anyone finding out his identity, thus adopting Anya, a girl with telepathic powers, and Yor, his wife, a woman who secretly works as a professional assassin. Twilight will have to deal with the complications of her new family life, without revealing his true identity nor that of his companions. A fun, tender and original anime, with a good dose of espionage and action.

Jujutsu Kaisen

There is no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen is a magic anime worth watching if you like dark stories and full of action. In this case, we see the development of Yuji Itadori, a boy who accidentally eats one of the fingers of the legendary demon Sukuna, thus becoming the host of this powerful entity. Yuji must learn to control Sukuna’s power and to work with his new companions to stop evil, including the King of Curses.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man follows the adventures of Denji, a young man living in poverty and that he works as a demon hunter to pay his debts. One day, he is betrayed and killed by one of his clients, but thanks to the pact he has with his demon dog Pochita, merges with him and is reborn like a human-chainsaw hybrid. From this moment on, he joins the special public security division, where will have to fight against all kinds of threats supernatural to fulfill their strange life goals.

Demon Slayer

One of the best shonen anime of recent years is Demon Slayer, also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba. This title has spectacular animation and a story full of emotions that will surely catch your attention. The protagonist is Tanjiro, a boy who suffers the loss of his entire family at the hands of a demon. Her sister is still alive, but she transformed into a demon, so he sets out to find a cure for her and eliminate the person responsible for things like this happening. This is how Tanjiro becomes a demon hunter and begins to learn new skills to face these monsters.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero cuenta the story of Naofumi Iwatani, who is an otaku who is transported to another world along with three other boys to become the legendary heroes who must save it. However, things do not happen as Naofumi thought, as gain the power of the shield and is accused by his own partner. In this way, you must start from scratch and earn a name as a herousing his abilities as advantages, rather than an excuse.

Mob Psycho 100

You can’t miss Mob Psycho 100, an anime that will make you laugh and get excited in equal measure. Here we follow Shigeo Kageyama, better known as Mob, a high school student who has extraordinary psychic powers. However, Mob does not want to stand out nor use his powers for selfish purposes, but he just wants to be normal and make friends because he has always found it difficult to be sociable. To do this, he undergoes strict emotional control, but when he reaches 100%, his powers are unleashed with unpredictable consequencesdestroying everything in its path.

Dr. Stone

Among the best science fiction animes is Dr. Stone, an installment that it will make you learn and have fun at the same time. In this world, all of humanity has been petrified by a strange phenomenon, thousands of years pass and only some manage to wake up, like Senku, the young scientific protagonist who discovers a way to reverse petrification, so he gathers a group of companions to find a way to restore civilization with the limited resources that exist and the knowledge of science.

