Neither shooters, nor driving, nor strategy: the type of video game that we like to write to you about the most in VidaExtra It is the one that, in addition to being fun, comes for free and as a surprise. And if instead of being a game you have to put five titles on the table, even better.

As of today, the Crunchyroll Game Vault, a selection of games that rounds out Crunchyroll’s premium subscriptions. The idea, in fact, is not very different from what Netflix already offers: Mega and Ultimate Fan members can download the mobile versions of River City Girls for free and without ads, Wolf stride and three other titles. Furthermore, it is expected that the catalog will grow at its own pace.

An initiative that arrives in stages: Crunchyroll Game Vault is now available for Android devices in more than 200 countries, although Crunchyroll anticipates that its arrival on iOS is imminent. The process to claim these games?

Have a Mega or Ultimate Fan subscription. In fact, it doesn’t hurt to remember that there is a free trial period. Install and access the Crunchyroll app and, from there, go to the Crunchyroll Game Vault. Choose which of the games to install and download it.

From here it’s time to talk about the games. And it is not a bad initial selection: they all have an Anime theme or aesthetic and only River City Girls is valued at 29.99 euros and three of them can only be played on mobile phones through Crunchyroll.

Front page

Link

Developer

Gender

CR Exclusive

Language

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions





Momo-pi

Action/Strategy

Yeah

Español

River City Girls





Game on Google Play Coming soon iOS

WayForward

Beat-Em’Up/Action

Yeah

Español

Wolf stride





OTA IMON Studios

RPG

Yeah

Español

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery





Silver Lining Studio

visual novel

No

Español

inbento





Afterburn

Puzzle

No

Español

However, it is worth remembering that these are not the first mobile games published by Crynchyroll: only this year have we seen free-to-play titles based on Street Fighter, One Punch Man or My Hero Academia that came to the West thanks to the service. . The difference is that this new remittance is an addition to the value of the subscription. That, and no additional purchase is included to fully enjoy them.

At a time when everyone has a certain interest in being the Netflix of video games (including Netflix itself), the arrival of playable proposals for mobile phones is a particularly interesting additional claim. From here it will be time to see the frequency with which new titles are added and how interesting they are. But this is a good step in the right direction.

