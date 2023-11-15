The Ministry of Economy and Finance has approved the new Statute of the CRT Foundation

“On behalf of the Foundation CRT I would like to thank the MEF for the attention shown and for the prompt approval: the new Statute allows us to immediately strengthen our operations in the territory for the benefit of people and communities”, states President Fabrizio Palenzona. The document, approved unanimously by Foundation Board of Directors last October 30th, introduced some innovations consistent with the current operational scenario and inspired by the principles of ethics, gender equality, transparency and inclusion.

Independence and the third party of the institution and the members of the Bodies are strengthened with the role as guarantor of the President, and the composition of the Board of Directors is changed: the Councillors, elected through the democratic method of three, go from 18 to 22, to ensure a better territorial balance, guarantee the presence of a qualified representative of the Third Sector, enhance the university system and increase the opportunities to co-opt personalities of clear and undisputed fame.

Subscribe to the newsletter