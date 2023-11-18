In group D Dalic’s team wins 2-0 and overtakes the Welsh, held 1-1 by Armenia

A victory against Latvia is not enough for Modric’s Croatia to win a place at the next European Championship. Dalic’s team wins 2-0 and takes second place in group D. Wales stop against Armenia: it’s 1-1. The two national teams will compete for qualification in the last round. In the matches at 8.45pm, France faces Gibraltar, Koeman’s Holland seeks second place in group B which means Euro 2024: to gain the pass they must overcome Ireland. In group I, Switzerland and Romania are aiming for the top two positions in the group: they face Kosovo and Israel respectively.

group d

Croatia has few problems against Latvia and wins 2-0. Majer scored in the first minutes, then Kramaric doubled the score. The former Inter player Brozovic was on the pitch from the 1st minute, while in the second half there was also room for Atalanta midfielder Pasalic. The opponents are never dangerous, Dalic’s team manages the advantage in the second half and takes the three points, overtaking Wales in the standings. A result that is worth second place with 13 points, behind Page’s men are stuck at 11 after the 1-1 draw in the afternoon against Armenia. With Turkey already qualified, the two national teams will play it all on the final day.

group i

The goal that unlocks the match between Belarus and Andorra comes in the 83rd minute, Laptev takes care of it: Carlos Ferrer’s team passes in a match that has little to ask of the league table. Both national teams are out of the qualification discussion.

