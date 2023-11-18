Although the last episodes of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen have consolidated the series as one of the best productions of all of 2023, criticism of MAPPA for labor exploitation of its employees persists. Following protests from several workers during the second season, more information has now been revealed that shows the studio’s questionable practices regarding production times.

Honehone, one of the most recognized animators in Jujutsu Kaisenexplained through his Twitter account that Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film to the series released in 2021 in Japan, had a production time of about 4 months in total.

“The worst thing is that the entire staff works hard to complete a schedule that would normally be impossible to meet on time, and the superiors look at the results… and fail to make any improvements. I guess the behavior started when we completed a film in four months …”

To give you an idea, the production of a 12-episode anime usually lasts around 9 months under normal conditions, specifically starting 6 months before the first episode and gradually ending once the anime starts airing weekly.

You don’t have to look far to find examples of the difficulties facing the studio. The workers of the second season themselves stated that the last episodes were completed hours before their premiere, which reflects the deficiencies in the studio’s work environment. We will have to wait to see what the future holds for Jujutsu Kaisenbut everything indicates that there will be a pause in the anime’s broadcast in the coming weeks to allow the animators to rest and, at the same time, advocate for more decent working conditions.

