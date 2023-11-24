Review of Heroico, a film focused on the military training of young people with a strong message about violence in the system.

Perhaps the moment in Full Metal Jacket in which the protagonists sing “Here my rifle, here my pistol” would also be the perfect summary of this film centered on a military academy in Mexico.

The viewer who comes to Heroico will find the beginning and the first months of the training that young people undergo who will end up in the army of a country permeated by violence. This time will be colored by harshness, savage humiliation, hazing, crimes, machismo and a desperate feeling of helplessness.

This is David Zonana’s second film. The cast is made up of young actors, some professionals and others who are making their debut in front of the cameras, and where the production by Michel Franco, director of New Order, does not seem coincidental, a work with which it has clear concomitances.

At the screening of Heroico at the San Sebastian Festival, which was especially early in my case, the comments after the screening focused on the continuous discomfort and the feeling of having seen the expected record of images from a film of this nature, but it was also emphasized how effective, not gimmicky, it had been.

Because from the first moment the welcome speech to the new members is found in Heroico, with the usual threats of rigidity and possible consequences. The new batch of has arrived future soldiers, in case they endure an especially tough first year.

The look is multifaceted in the script and the prominence is not absolute of a character, but rather there remains a choral sensation of the consequences of the system in young people. Furthermore, with a more shocking approach than expected at times.

Teenagers who watch, and enjoy, snuff videos on their cell phones, who go out to rob and beat citizens, wild sexual comments… All of this appears in the feature film, although it is also true that the strongest images happen out of shot.

A dream that never stops being a nightmare

The environment in which the entire story takes place, in the mountains and carved in stone, helps to generate a certain dislocation in the viewer. A place of great beauty, but also isolated and harsh in which the protagonists do not stop suffering.

Heroico has a duration of 88 minutes, which is accurate; it does not remain as a short film, but rather Its intensity makes it adjusted to what is necessary for the message it transmits.. Because everything also seems measured in it on a technical level, production, photography, editing, soundtrack… Every aspect is optimal.

The only thing that detracts from the story is the highlighting some moments in the centripetal spiral of violence and some minutes that end up being the protagonist’s imagination. The forcefulness of the proposal raises doubts about the need to include them.

Throughout the film, several plots converge that alternate and gradually close until reaching the end, which is violent, although not as devastating as expected. Heroico has been leaving his intention during the footage, so it is not necessary to dwell further on the helplessness that it causes the savage discipline of a system as corrupt as it is harmful.

VALUATION:

Heroic is a rough film to watch that fulfills its mission of showing the violence and corruption of military colleges, but suffers from slowdowns. The dedicated actors and the technical record effectively transport the viewer to that disturbing environment.

THE BEST:

The almost dreamlike landscape where it takes place, the truth that the actors, professional and non-professional, contribute.

WORST:

Daydreams, which at times are too obvious.