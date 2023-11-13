Critics and players are honest with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on the main websites to rate games, leaving its score below Redfall, Forspoken and with the lowest score in the saga.

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 already released in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4 y PS5, Activision has received criticism of all kinds, but now in Metacritic has the lowest grade of the saga of CoD and one of the worst of 2023

He new game from Sledgehammer Games It was in the news very recently because, apparently, developing it was hell to finish it in less than 18 months; something its creators have denied.

But the evidence is clear, seeing on many occasions how Modern Warfare 2 is activated when trying to play, which strengthens the rumors of starting as an expansion of this and becoming a premium game at €80.

And now that its multiplayer mode has joined the single-player adventure, increasingly harsh criticism is beginning to emerge. Confirming that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has the highest score in the CoD sagabut with a big difference.

In this list that we leave you are the Call of Duty franchise scores on Metacriticfrom highest to lowest and with many games in which the majority surely agree.

Modern Warfare – 94 Modern Warfare 2 – 94 Call of Duty – 91 Call of Duty 2 – 89 Modern Warfare 3 – 88 World at War – 84 Black Ops 4 – 83 Call of Duty 3 – 82 Black Ops II – 81 Black Ops III – 81 Advanced Warfare – 81 Modern Warfare – 80 WWII – 79 Ghosts – 78 Infinite Warfare – 77 Black Ops: Cold War – 76 Modern Warfare II – 75 Vanguard – 73 Modern Warfare III – 53

Not even the CoD skull in the background of the logo can save the character on the cover

Maybe the scores in the games of the Call of Duty saga have decreased in recent years, but it is a 22 point drop from Modern Warfare 2 in 2022 and 20 points with respect to Vanguard.

These scores make it the 195th best-rated PS5 game of 2023 out of a total of 199. Below are games like Quantum Error or The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and they surpass it big flops of 2023 like Redfall (56) and Forspoken (64).

This should set off many alarms and put the franchise under another strategy, times should change. Releasing a new game and having a 50 on Metacritic with a 1.4 from users is worth investigating.

Best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy

If you have an Xbox Series X, these are some of the best accessories you can buy to get the most out of it.

See list

“Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is a game made of other games, a hybrid that seeks to convince the most veteran fans with fantastic multiplayer.

However, neither the tributes nor the “innovations” of the campaign and the zombies manage to hide the obvious. “This game is nothing more than a wild recycling of ideas done in haste,” we said in its analysis.

Maybe Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is the game with the lowest score in the saga and is among the worst of 2023but it is also possible that some users like it…