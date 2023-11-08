We can already read some reviews of the movie The Marvels and they are quite bad. Predictable or big surprise?

When a film receives reviews until shortly before its release, it is usually a sign that it is not all that good. Although, obviously there are always exceptions. Will The Marvels be bad? We will find out very soon.

But we have always thought that many specialized critics are far from what the public usually thinks, which is why on websites where opinions are collected there are usually a lot of differences in the notes. So for now, we don’t take what they are saying about The Marvels very seriously, it is still interesting to read it to know what we will find in the cinema.

But the debut on RottenTomatoes was 54%, probably the worst score for an MCU film. But then when more comments come in, the figure will probably vary.

score The Marvels

First reviews.

The sequel is nothing more than a mix of good, bad and ugly thrown together into a run-of-the-mill intergalactic adventure.

Unfortunately, The Marvels is a mediocre superhero movie in which neither the characters, story, or themes are particularly developed, the humor mostly falls flat, and the juxtaposition of end-of-the-world scenarios and funny nonsense is off-putting.

A tired hodgepodge of confusing storytelling and boring superhero clichés in a franchise that has become a tired pastiche of the innovative, escapist behemoth it once was.

But, chained to the relentless grind of a superhero plot and serving Feige and company desperately trying to resurrect a franchise, The Marvels never stood a chance.

The characters and performances are strong enough to make up for the film’s shortcomings… The Marvels is a lot of fun, and unlike several of the MCU’s recent offerings, I’m looking forward to watching it again.

While Marvel has been busy flooding us with endless, exhaustive content, DaCosta’s film gives us the only thing that made this franchise work in the first place: heroes we actually want to root for.

As is often the case with Marvel’s attempts at girl power, it feels a little pandering in all the wrong places and doesn’t really engage with any specific or unique female point of view.

As successful as its biggest, wildest changes are, it would be really nice if The Marvels’ plot lived up to those elements. That said, it’s hard to overstate those other elements.

It’s so driven by fanservice and formula, like almost everything in the MCU these days, that it ignores basic concepts like narrative comprehension.

The Marvels is that rare superhero adventure seemingly tailor-made for cat lovers, people really into body-swap shenanigans, and those who live for joyous song-and-dance.

But here too the ambition is limited, the anarchy formulated.

It struggles to remain coherent for much of its relatively short runtime.

The Marvels often underplays its key moments, but the engaging chemistry between the leads and DaCosta’s snappy pacing ensure it’s never less than entertaining.

It feels like a return to the MCU formula, as it’s a movie focused on telling the story of its three leads and not future projects, and those three ladies are a lot of fun to watch.

The film premieres on November 9, 2023. While we wait, all the UCM installments can be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform. Above all, we should review Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion.