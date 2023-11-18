Suara.com – The Semarang Police, Central Java, is investigating a case of alleged sexual abuse committed by a Koran teacher against a number of his students in the West Semarang area.

Semarang Police Criminal Investigation Unit Head AKBP Donny Lumbantoruan confirmed the handling of the alleged immorality case.

“It is being handled by the PPA unit,” said Donny Lumbantoruan in Semarang, Saturday (18/11/2023).

According to him, the Semarang Police Women and Children Protection Unit is still investigating the number of victims of immoral acts committed by the perpetrator with the initials P.

Meanwhile, the Head of the RT where the perpetrator lives in the West Semarang area, David, confirmed that P had been arrested by police officers.

“We received information that he was detained yesterday,” he said as reported by Antara.

According to him, P and his wife actually taught the Koran

“Previously I taught at home, because there were more and more students then I rented a house in another RT,” he added.