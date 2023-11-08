loading…

The Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip will stop functioning because the fuel for the generator will run out within 24 hours. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Indonesian Hospital (RS) in the northern Gaza Strip will stop functioning because the fuel for the generator will run out within 24 hours. Its director, Atef al-Kahlout, on Wednesday (8/11/2023), warned of the critical condition.

“The generators will run out of fuel in 24 hours,” al-Kahlout said in a statement.

He said the main generator at the hospital was dead.

“If the hospital does not receive fuel supplies in the next 24 hours, its operations will come to a complete halt,” continued al-Kahlout.

He called on the UN, WHO and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene to secure safe passage for injured Palestinians to the southern Gaza Strip for transport to Egypt for treatment.

Israel refuses to send any fuel to the Gaza Strip until hundreds of hostages held by Hamas are freed.

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, have been killed since then. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Apart from the large number of casualties and massive displacement, supplies of basic necessities for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are running low due to the Israeli siege.

