In a context where the future of cryptocurrencies is complicated, news emerges that shakes both the sports and financial worlds. Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous footballer, faces a million-dollar lawsuit for his collaboration with Binance in the creation of his “CR7” NFT collection.

According to the BBC, Cristiano Ronaldo could be responsible for economic damage that exceeds 900 million euros due to his collaborations with Binance. The footballer’s case comes at a delicate time for the cryptocurrency exchange.

Recently, its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, resigned after admitting violations of money laundering laws in the United States, agreeing to pay a fine of $4.3 billion.

One scenario highlights some shadows surrounding the cryptocurrency market. With scandals always nearby.

The NFT Collection CR7, launched in November 2022, and already in its third collection: ForeverCR7: The GOAT, promised Ronaldo’s fans a unique reward for their support.

However, the plaintiffs maintain that the footballer’s promotion of these NFTs led them to make unfortunate investments, highlighting a dramatic drop in the value of these digital assets, from $77 to approximately one dollar.

Cristiano Ronaldo will continue collaborating with Binance

The role of celebrities in promoting crypto investments comes into question, especially when considering the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s legislation on disclosure of payments in securities promotion.

The lawsuit highlights that Cristiano Ronaldo did not reveal how much he was paid for this promotion, which could be a crucial factor in the trial.

This case not only puts Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight, but also highlights the possible need for stricter regulation in the digital financial space. The Binance situation, with its recent money laundering scandal and the resignation of its CEO, illustrates the volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, the future of the collaboration between Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance continues. The footballer has published on his social networks that they are preparing something together. Be that as it may, the credibility of the crypto market is at stake and the outcome of this lawsuit – we will have to see what it turns out to be – will be closely followed by investors and football fans alike.