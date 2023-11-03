PlayStation Plus Premium offers testing of new games: multi-hour demos to try games like Crisis Core, Moto GP 23, Sifu, Evil West…

PlayStation Plus Premiumthe highest tier of PS Plus, is differentiated from PS Plus Extra by its catalog of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP classics (which, more than a year later, still leaves a lot to be desired), but there are other benefits.

Game Trials is a PlayStation Plus benefit exclusive to PS Plus Premium. These allow testing the full versions of the games for a limited timewithout being obliged to buy them.

Demos that usually last one or two hours and allow you to try the principle of several very popular games on PS5 and PS4, and, if you like it, buy them later.

Several new games have been included today, including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (2 hours), Sifu (1 hour), Evil West (1 hour) or Moto GP 23 (2 hours).

New PS Plus Premium Game Tests

AFL 23 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion CyberTD Evil West Matchpoint MotoGP 23 RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe Sifu Tri6: Infinite TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 Wizard with a Gun

Sony doesn’t usually announce these additions like it does with PS Plus games (all three of this month’s games were announced this week), so keep an eye on the PS Plus app on your console to see the new Play Tests in PS Plus Premium.

In this promotion you can also try games like Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, The Last of Us Part 1, The Witcher 3, LEGO Star Wars, Sonic Frontiers…

This benefit is available on both PS4 and PS5 (some games are exclusive to PS5), only for subscribers of PlayStation Plus Premium. The subscription to PS Plus Premium costs 16.99 euros per month, or €151.99 for twelve months (only annual subscriptions, the most frequent, have increased in price).