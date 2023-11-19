Ester’s death continues to be a pending account for Isidro and Sofía. They both suspect that Crespo had something to do with it and the police officer is not willing to stop until he proves it. After discovering that several businessmen were involved in the plot of parties with minors, Julio seems to be one of those involved.

Trying to approach Crespo to find evidence, Isidro went to Los Berrocales to become a member. Chimo, who has become Julio’s right-hand man, knows well that he should not let just anyone in and, although he was cordial with the police officer, he did not provide him with much information.

“I know to whom I owe loyalty,” said the young man, who is clear that Crespo is the one who is truly in charge. The business is in a complicated situation and anyone can put it in danger. “If he comes back here, tell him that his request has been rejected,” Crespo told him bluntly. The businessman is suspicious of Isidro’s intentions and will not let him get involved in his affairs.