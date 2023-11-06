Venice also falls, stopped in Pistoia. Armani ok in Brindisi. Adrian and Golden formidable. Scafati, Trento and Varese also win

Matteo Lignelli and Matteo Briolini

5 November – Milan

The Sunday of the sixth day of Serie A basketball opens with Reyer Venezia’s first defeat in the championship, beaten by Pistoia who achieves the feat and takes two fundamental points for the race for salvation. After four defeats in just over a week, Ea7 Milano gets back on its feet, spreading to Brindisi even without Mirotic and with Tonut as protagonist. Everything was easy for Brescia at Bertram Derthona’s home. Cremona beats Virtus 93-83, shooting very well. Banchi’s team is unable to win first alone: ​​Venice and Brescia are first together. Treviso defeated again, 97-87 with Scafati with the second victory in a row. Trento beats Reggio Emilia, 98-88 at home, always controlling the match. Varese ok with Sassari 90-79 at home: it’s a crisis for the Sardinians

Pistoia-Venice 85-77

First home success for Pistoia, on a day in which hundreds of volunteers shoveled mud from the streets and houses just a few kilometers away from the stadium. Solidarity, with chants and banners, from the Reyer fans, who pay low percentages on shots from both long and short distances. Phenomenal performance, however, from Jordon Varnado (26 points and 5 rebounds with 5/7 from three) and his “sidekick” Charlie Moore who at the start of the day was the best scorer in the championship with 19 points on average. After suffering from the arc in the first half, Venezia comes back within close range several times, first with Tucker (54-53) but just when the inertia seems to be able to change Varnado responds with three triples in sequence and Estra, with authority and courage whether offensively or defensively, he never looks back.

Pistoia: Varnado 26; Moore 18; Willis 15

Venice: Tessitori 21; Tucker 17; Often Wiltjer 9

Brindisi-Milan 57-87

A Milan with the need to return to winning meets a Brindisi (still with zero points in the standings) with short rotations and who had just changed coach by welcoming Sakota. The result is the sixth consecutive knockout given that starting from the third quarter the resistance of the Apulians melts under the baskets of Shields and Tonut and Olimpia even goes beyond the slightest lead in the final. Messina, without Baron and Mirotic and with Pangos again excluded, celebrates the 150th bench in Legabasket with Milan by making a turnover. The final score of 111-38 clearly illustrates the distance between the two teams at every level.

Brindisi: Lombardi e Risma 10; Sneed 9

Milano: Tonut 16; Shields, Poythress e Bortolani 11

Tortona-Brescia 59-87

Germani bounced back in style from their first defeat in the championship against Trento and left nothing for the home team, 35 points down with three minutes remaining in the match. Perfect evening for Brescia, which dominates from start to finish and joins Venice in the standings at 10. With Christon’s 8 points and a good defense, coach Magro’s team digs a furrow (31-42) already in the middle of the match, which it becomes a chasm starting from the third period. Bertram manages very little and finds almost nothing from the arc unlike Germani who soon runs to +20 with Petruccelli and Della Valle, protagonist together with Massinburg who took the stage when the games had to be closed.

Tortona: Daum 15; Down 13; Obasohan 8

Brescia: Massinburg 17; Della Valle 16; Gabriel 12

Treviso-Scafati 87-97

Scafati finds his third victory in the championship and reacts to the defeat against Cremona. The Nutribullet, still without victories, leaves amidst boos. Immediately high pace and percentages at Palaverde. The two teams shoot very well from 3 (5/9 for Treviso, 5/5 for Givova), Young leads the hosts with 13 points, while Sacripanti’s men have 8 points from Pinkins and a good entry from Logan and Strelnieks from the bench. At 10′ it’s 25-24. The characteristics of the race do not change, but new protagonists enter the scene. Booker takes the stage for Nutribullet, 10 points in the 20th minute, Strelnieks is increasingly present on the scoresheet for the guests: at halftime it’s 52-45 for the Venetians. Even the second half is a continuous back and forth, Nunge and Pinkins first and then Rossato make the difference. Despite two guest breaks, Treviso resists and in the 30th minute it’s 69-68, with Zanelli keeping Vitucci afloat. The match is decided in the last 90” after a balanced partial: Logan and Strelnieks are good at triggering Nunge and Pinkins for the +7 at 89-82 for the guests. The now decided match ends 97-87.

Treviso: Young 28, Harrison 16, Booker 12

Scafati: 18 Nunge, 18 Pinkins, 12 Rossato

Trento-Reggio Emilia 98-88

Trento scores their fifth consecutive victory (including the Eurocup) and rises to 5 wins and 1 defeat. Priftis’ team closes a positive series of 3 games. Lots of running and lots of baskets right from the start in Trento, in the 10th minute it was 28-19 for the home team. Grazulis immediately started strong with 8 points in a balanced first quarter until the end, when the hosts tried their first escape, with a 9-0 run. In the second quarter the tactical key of the match does not change, Galloway also joins the game, but the points from the former NBA player and Hervey are not enough. The plays of Hubb and Grazulis maintain the gap created in the first quarter with a new run, this time 5-0, fixing the result at 50-39 in the 20th minute. In the second half Unahotels tries with the pride of Hervey and Weber, but Dolomiti Energia, led by Alviti and Hubb, reaches the maximum advantage at 72-53. At 30′ it’s 72-59 for the home team. Vitali and the former Atkins don’t give up, but Udom scores two very important triples. 83-73 with 5′ left. From this moment on Galbiati’s men control until the final 98-88.

Trento: 24 Grazulis, 17 Hubb, 12 Baldwin

Reggio Emilia: 26 Hervey, 18 Smith, 15 Weber.

Varese-Sassari: 90-79

Openjobmetis gets back up in the championship after 4 consecutive defeats and achieves their second consecutive success, also considering the FIBA ​​Europe Cup. The Sardinians are unable to put an end to the crisis and suffer their fifth knockout in 6 games. Varese immediately took control of the match against Sassari, with an impressive difference in the quality of 3-point shots taken (5/12 for Sassari and 0/4 for the Sardinians). 28-17 at 10′, Brown and Cauley-Stein as protagonists, 16 points between 2, with the Lombards in control of the match. Openjobmetis continues to lead even in the 20th minute, 52-40, with the former Golden State center increasing his haul in terms of points and rebounds, closing with 12 and 6 respectively. At the start of the second half Sassari, after the +16 of the Openjobmetis tries to come back with Whittaker, Gentile and Charalampopoulos to make it 71-62 in the 30th minute. Bucchi’s team doesn’t give up and even finds -4 in the fourth period, led by former Pesaro player Charalampopoulos. The Cauley-Stein, Hanlan, Brown trio takes the lead and Varese regains control of the race. 78-71 with 5′ left. In the final it is Moretti who closes the conversation from the arc, the visiting team tries, but fails to equalize. It ends 90-79 for Varese.

Varese: Mcdermott 18, Cauley-Stein 14, Moretti 14

Sassari: Gombauld 17, Charalampoupoulos 16, Whittaker jr 16.

Cremona-Virtus Bologna 93-83

Cremona achieves the feat at home and finds their third victory of the season, second in a row. Cavina’s team proves to be the best attack in the LBA. The black Vs are suffering from European fatigue and lack the possibility of taking the lead alone. For Banchi’s men it is the first defeat in the championship. Explosive match, excellent start for Vanoli with Golden as protagonist. 22 points for the center of Lombardy. The first 10′ are balanced with baskets from both teams and great balance. Virtus, trailing for a long time, finds a partial in the final, favored by Smith: 21-23 at the end of the first quarter. Cavina’s team restarts the second period with energy, showing good ball circulation and building excellent shots in attack. Zegarowski lands some heavy triples and Virtus doesn’t score for 4 minutes. At the long break it was 46-37 for the home team. Vanoli starts from where she finished, on the shoulders of the Americans, Golden and Adrian, who scores some heavy baskets, two of these from the arc. Bologna suffers in the Lombardy area and wastes some opportunities to come back: 71-52 at the third siren for the hosts. Lacey sealed the match, despite a partial victorious performance, with 11 points in the final period out of the 14 total for the American player. It ends 93-83.

Cremona: Golden 22, Adrian 18, Zegarowski 15

Virtus Bologna: Shengelia 14, Cordinier 13, Mickey 12

November 5, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 12:14)

