Computer viruses are a constant threat to your electronic devices. Whether you use a computer, mobile phone or tablet, you always run the risk of being a victim of a malicious attack. Therefore, it is essential to have a good antivirus that protects you from possible threats.

In this context, do you know how the first PC virus emerged? What characteristics did it have? Who developed it? These are some interesting questions that help understand the history and evolution of these harmful programs.

Creeper virus, the first computer virus in history

The term virus is nothing more than a friendly name for malicious programs that spread from one computer to another, altering its operation or stealing users’ personal information.

It should be noted that the origin of these programs dates back to the first years of computing, when communication between PCs of the time barely existed.

In 1971, on the ARPANET network—the predecessor of the Internet—some users were surprised to see a message on their screens that said: “I’m a creeper… catch me if you can!“.

Unbeknownst to them, it was the first documented computer virus, called Creeper, that replicated itself and spread across the network.

It was created by Bob Thomas, a programmer at BBN Technologies, whose purpose was not to damage systems, but to show the possibility of creating a program that moved between computers.

Creeper virus did it through the few computers that ran on the ARPANET network, and left a mysterious message on each machine that it managed to “infect.”

Despite its simplicity, this attack method pioneered a type of software that was automatically transmitted from one PC to another PC quickly.

Nevertheless, It was not a malicious virus as such, since it did not affect the operation of the computersbut his experiment paved the way for future events that would mark the history of computer viruses.

Reaper: the birth of the first antivirus

To counteract the effect of Creeper virus, Reaper was developed, which is considered the first antivirus in history. Its name means reaper or harvester, alluding to its function of eliminating the Thomas virus from infected systems..

It is unclear who the creator of Reaper was; some sources attribute it to Bob Thomas himself, while others assign it to Ray Tomlinson, the inventor of email.

What is known is that the antivirus was tracking Creeper, but instead of displaying a message and moving to another computer, its mission was to delete its predecessor, thus preventing its spread.

These historical events show how what started as simple tests or games in the early days of computing has become a global problem.

The creation of malicious programs has driven the birth of large companies dedicated to the production of antivirus, whose mission is to defend systems from increasingly complex attacks by cybercriminals.