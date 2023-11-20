Actor Michael B. Jordan will return to the ring in Creed IV, a new installment of the Rocky Balboa saga.

Michael B. Jordan will put on the gloves once again in Creed IV, not only to play Adonis but also to direct the next installment of the saga.

Since the days of Rocky, the franchise has been a hit, and with Creed IV in development, Michael B. Jordan is poised to continue the legacy. After the resounding success of Creed III earlier this year, a film that grossed more than $275 million worldwide, they will now give us a new installment that will probably have another great villain.

This was the confirmation of the project.

During Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event, producer Irwin Winkler secured the arrival of Creed IV with Michael B. Jordan in the director’s chair. This news confirms the actor’s multifaceted role in the film world, highlighting his success both in front of the camera and behind it.

Although Sylvester Stallone was a key figure in the early Creed films, the third installment saw his absence from the screen due to tensions with Winkler. So we probably won’t see the veteran actor as Rocky Balboa, which is a shame, but at least the story can focus more on Adonis.

Another who will not return will be Jonathan Majors who played Damian Anderson, Adonis’ childhood friend who returns for revenge. So, we will probably see another type of character be his great rival, although we must remember that in the third installment he had already hung up his gloves, so he will need another good reason to return to the ring.

Do you want to see Creed IV? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. For now, there is no release date, but we will be very attentive to all the news that appears about this project.