Creed 4 is a reality
After six films of Rocky starring Sylvester Stallone and released between 1976 and 2006, the saga continued with Creed in 2015, a film focused on Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and which had two sequels released in 2018 and 2023. However, it seems that the franchise still has a lot to offer, since the fourth part of Creed is being planned.
The media Deadline has shared a video where you can see the producer Irwin Winkler confirming that Creed 4 is in development.
Winkler, in addition to saying that the film is in the works, noted that it has a really good story. The producer also clarified that there is still a long way to go before the project goes into production and that Jordan will be the director. Below, we share part of his comments.
“We are planning to make Creed 4 right now, it is in the works. “We think we have a really good story… In about a year we will go into pre-production.”
At this time there are no details about the story of the film and it is not known which characters will return, since the start of production is still far away.
