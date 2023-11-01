What is the credit bureau? It is a word that we have all heard at a certain point in our lives, but rather than understanding it, we associate it with something that we think we know, but that in reality belongs to the incomprehensible.

Credit Bureau, or Credit Information Companies (SIC), are private institutions that collect financial information so that credit providers – banks, financial companies – make a more precise evaluation and thus the process granting credit, for example, is easier for both parties.

What does a credit bureau do?

Have three essential functions:

Provide information to companies that offer financing for their decision making. Support consumers with a credit reference that allows them to access credit more easily. Provide information on sizes and trends of portfolios and debts in the country.

According to expert Juan Manuel Ruiz Palmieri, “credit bureaus do not grant or deny financial services. The reality is that they support financial institutions to make better decisions. Their mission, at the end of the day, is to facilitate credit through a history, as long as the client authorizes it.”

Therefore, “being in the credit bureau” does not mean that you are on a “black list”, but rather that your payment behavior is qualified so that the institutions determine what type of credit can be granted.

So, if you have debts in your history, the law establishes how long it can take to be eliminated, or if they can be deleted as such. These are the conditions:

Minor debts equal to 25 Investment Units (UDIS), approximately 195 pesos, are eliminated after one year. Debts greater than 25 UDIS and up to 500 UDIS (about 3,190 pesos) are eliminated after two years. Debts that exceed 500 UDIS and reach 1000 UDIS (about 7,820 pesos) will take four years to eliminate. Debts greater than a thousand UDIS will take six years to be erased. Debts greater than 400 thousand UDIS (about 3 million 128 thousand pesos) cannot be eliminated.

