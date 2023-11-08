Giampiero Maioli – Head of Crédit Agricole in Italy

Credit Agricole’s profit at 6.5 billion in the first nine months

In the first nine months of 2023, Credit Agricole group net profit amounts to 6,534 million euros, compared to 5,752 million euros in the first nine months of 2022, with an increase of 13.6%. Third quarter profit was 2,384 million euros, up 21% compared to the same period of 2022.

The group’s underlying net profit in the 9 months amounted to 6,009 million euros, up 9.2% compared to the first nine months of 2022. compared to the first nine months of 2022. Underlying revenues amounted to 26,965 million euro, up 6.1% compared to the first nine months of 2022. This increase is due to very high revenues across all business lines. Revenues in the quarter grew by 12.5% ​​to 9.2 billion, those of the parent company by 19.2% to 6.3 billion. It’s about “very good results once again which fit organically into the group’s model”, highlights CEO Philippe Brassac.

