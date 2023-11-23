Suara.com – To achieve national food security, agriculture is a crucial sector. However, this agricultural sector often faces various challenges such as limited subsidized fertilizer.

In fact, it is not uncommon for farmers to be forced to dig deeper into their pockets to get non-subsidized commercial fertilizer.

Seeing this, Mak Ganjar East Java volunteers took the initiative to hold agricultural outreach on “making organic fertilizer” to help farmers meet the nutritional needs of plants and reduce production costs.

This activity was carried out in Genang Hamlet, Maron Village, Banyakan District, Kediri Regency, East Java Province. Since morning, local residents seemed to have packed this educational event.

Mak Ganjar Regional Coordinator for East Java, Hariza Farwa, revealed that the organic fertilizer made comes from spices such as shallots and fruits, namely pineapple and banana.

“Now chemical fertilizers or subsidized fertilizers are starting to become scarce, apart from being rare they are now also expensive, so this training could be a solution for people who have had difficulties with fertilizer recently,” said Hariza, written on Thursday (23/11/2023) .

The majority of Maron Village residents make their living as farmers. The agricultural commodities planted vary from corn, rice, avocados, and so on.

Mak Ganjar presented an agricultural extension speaker, Hariyanto, who is an expert in the field of organic fertilizer.

The use of organic fertilizer, continued Hariza, is not only beneficial in reducing production costs, but also has an impact on increasing production and improving the environment.

“Because most of the people here are farmers, we want to educate them to shift a little from using fertilizers which usually use chemical fertilizers,” he explained.

“We want to encourage them to be healthier, both from their crops and also from their land, so switch a little to organic fertilizer, so little by little we introduce them so that later they can make the switch,” he said.

@@@@