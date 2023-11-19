Suara.com – The issue of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s affair was accompanied by the appearance of photos of the footballer with other women on social media. Some of them appeared on gossip accounts on Instagram.

Regarding the emergence of these photos, Okie Agustina opened her voice. He confirmed that the photos circulating were fake and just the result of manipulation by irresponsible parties.

“The photo that was released with my face covered is an old photo of me with @gunawandwicahyo13,” wrote Okie Agustina on Instagram recently.

Now, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo has also opened his voice regarding the circulation of doctored photos circulating on social media. He also emphasized that the photos were deliberately distributed to worsen the situation.

Okie Agustina clarifies the photo of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo and a woman (Instagram/@okieagustina_)

“It was a post from someone else, which actually spread it everywhere,” said Gunawan Dwi Cahyo in the Halim Perdana Kusuma area, Jakarta.

Gunawan Dwi Cahyo also plans to take firm action against accounts that spread doctored photos.

“Maybe we will report that account later. “It has brought everyone a good name,” said Gunawan Dwi Cahyo.

It is not yet known when Gunawan Dwi Cahyo reported the accounts that spread the doctored photos. However, according to Gunawan’s team of lawyers, it is likely that a new report will be made after the chaos over the alleged affair is over.

“Maybe after this problem is resolved, we will report the account,” said Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s lawyer, Wahyudo Tora Hananto.