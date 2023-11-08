Suara.com – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) through the Directorate General of Construction continues to strive to develop an integrated construction services information system, as part of the Electronic Based Government System (SPBE), to support improving the quality of Procurement of Goods and Services (PBJ).

With the digitization of this system, the duration of the implementation of the Goods and Services Procurement process at the PUPR Ministry can be faster.

This was conveyed by the Director General of Construction Development, Rachman Arief Dienaputra representing the Minister of PUPR when attending the 2023 Goods and Services Procurement Coordination Meeting, with the theme “Procurement Transformation for Advanced Indonesia”, in Jakarta as quoted on Thursday (9/11/2023).

On this occasion, the Director General of Construction Development explained, based on the results of the evaluation of the PBJ process for FY 2023, the Ministry of PUPR continues to strive to improve and improve the PBJ process, considering that in 2024, the Ministry of PUPR is still mandated with a fairly large budget to carry out infrastructure development, namely IDR 146, 98 trillion.

“The PUPR Minister on several occasions has always conveyed development not only of physical infrastructure but also of governance. “It requires creativity, innovation and courage, for this reason the procurement of goods and services must be managed with art which is also supported by transparency and accountability,” said Rachman.

“For example, BUJK and TKK are required to register business licensing standards and experience data for the last 10 years through SIJKT. Apart from that, Construction Material and Equipment Vendors are also required to register proof of equipment ownership through SIJKT. “This system is connected to Dukcapil (Population and Civil Registration), Tax and Online Legal Administration, so all the process stages are connected to each other, this will make it easier to implement the PBJ process,” he added.

Apart from that, the PUPR Ministry is also optimizing the PBJ process with electronic catalogues. Electronic catalogs are an instrument in realizing good governance management in the goods procurement process that is effective, efficient, transparent and accountable. This system speeds up the procurement process, and will also save time and costs, compared to having to go through a conventional auction process, but still prioritizes transparent and accountable procurement.

It is no less important that the PUPR Ministry also annually carries out early auctions which can improve the quality of budget spending, especially in infrastructure development because work can start earlier. Early auctions are an innovation in tender implementation by screening packages before the DIPA package is issued, as an effort to speed up tender implementation.

Data for 2021-2023 shows that on average per year early tenders can be held for 2,007 packages or around 48.5 percent of the 4,142 PUPR contractual packages. The tender/early selection stages start from October to February. Starting with the packaging process, preparing readiness criteria and procurement preparation documents, preparing and implementing tenders, and ending with signing the contract.

Rachman said that there is a need for legal protection for PBJ people in carrying out the PBJ implementation process, there is a need for breakthroughs in legal protection, especially for implementers of procurement of goods/services, especially election working groups.

“We also hope that the PBJ digital transformation process, which is already running well and implemented in the PUPR Ministry, can continue to be accelerated by LKPP and can even be duplicated in all Ministries/Institutions/Regional Governments,” he concluded.