Super Mario Wonder It has left no one amazed with its gameplay, mechanics, graphics, soundtrack and, ultimately, everything that has to do with the game. And since the love for Mario crosses all kinds of borders, there is a creator who has decided to pay him a retro tribute in style. And it was with nothing less than a version of the game with the 8-bit NES aesthetic.

Super Mario Wonderland for NES

With the name Super Mario Wonderland, this curious version created by YouTuber Nimaginendo Games, proposes a new adventure in which Bowser has captured Prince Florian. And Mario has had to return to the Flower Kingdom to rescue the prince and restore peace among the citizens.

All this might seem like the prologue of a new Nintendo installment, but in reality it is a completely homemade game that It is inspired by the 2D games of the legendary NES 8 bit. The result is truly surprising, as it recreates the first level in a very original and faithful way to the original Nintendo Switch game.

Wonder flowers and the power of the elephant

The work is so good that it has even been able to recreate the aminations and changes in the game that occur when obtaining a wonder flowerleading to very crazy animations that completely change the level.

Also appears the new elephant, which turns Mario into an elephant capable of hitting with its trunk and absorbing water. All of those animations are also available in Super Mario Wonderland, and they look pretty good.

There are so many details that even the new enemies that were released in the Switch version have been included, thus making the recreation of the levels even better.

Download the demo for free

The best thing is that its creator has published a demo for Windows that you can download without problems. What initially began as a replica of the first Super Mario Wonder trailer has ended up becoming a fully functional game that seeks to complete a working port for NES, which would be incredible.

At the moment its creator shared via Google Drive a demo with which you can try the first level and experience that strange deja vu between an NES game and the modern Super Mario Bros Wonder on Switch.

