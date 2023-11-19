Typical autumn products invade Italian fruit and vegetable markets: persimmons, pumpkins, apples and pears are the most available products

The arrival of autumn fills the fruit and vegetable markets Italians of a great variety of typical seasonal products. Despite an increase in 20% prices compared to last year, mainly due to higher production costs due to adverse weather conditions, the supply of fruit and vegetables remains generally of good quality. This was revealed by Italmercati’s national observatory, underlining how i persimmons, pumpkin, apples and pears are invading fruit and vegetable stalls and represent true nutritional resources capable of bringing a series of important health benefits.

2023 – explains Italmercati – initially saw a decrease in fruit and vegetable consumption autumn in Italy, due to unusually warm weather during the month of October, which resulted in a decline in sales compared to the previous year. The return to colder temperatures has improved product quality, increasing consumer appeal and stimulating demand.

The situation is different for pere, which suffered a reduction in production due to bad spring weather and the influence of the Asian stink bug. Also the Italian grape has been hit by phytosanitary problems that have limited production and could impact availability during the holiday season.

The Italmercati national observatory also notes the start of the season of chicory and kiwi. Furthermore, the collection of artichokes, with the purple and thornless varieties from Puglia and Sardinia. Among the most convenient products, Italmercati also recommends the purchase of spinach. Furthermore, i cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli and black cabbage, together with fennel, spinach and the first citrus fruits such as clementines and oranges.

“Our Italian fruit and vegetable heritage is a priceless treasure, and autumn is one of the best moments in which we can appreciate the wealth of products we have available – commented Fabio Massimo Pallottini, President of Italmercati – despite the meteorological challenges and variations of prices, Italmercati remains committed to providing Italian consumers with the best selection of seasonal fruit and vegetables. We are confident that, with the arrival of cooler weather and our continued commitment, we will be able to continue to meet the needs of our customers, trying to take full advantage of the resources provided by the autumn season”.

