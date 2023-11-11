If there is a sector that has pushed prices to the maximum, it is that of wireless headphones, which has been engaged in a frenetic race to reduce prices for several years to create real bargains, and at the same time, True Wireless models have become popular. They are now omnipresent.

Within that category there is a specific model whose price is almost ridiculous: the Lenovo LP5, which AliExpress sells in Spain for only 11 euros. Yeah, They have not been wrong with the price: they are that cheap and you will also receive them for free in just five days.

They have always been affordable but now that AliExpress celebrates the 11th of the 11th they are even more so, and they are included in the Choice program, so the delivery is local, very fast and with the possibility of easy returns to Spain, all advantages.

It is undoubtedly one of the protagonists of Singles’ Day, the most important sales date in this store throughout the year, as well as in all other Asian stores, which are several weeks ahead of Black Friday.

Furthermore, AliExpress’s sales conditions have improved so much thanks to Plaza and Choice, its two local shipping programs in Spain, that there are practically no differences between its conditions and those of other sellers based 100% here.

Bluetooth 5.3 and an aesthetic that sounds quite familiar to us

At first glance, these Lenovo LP5 are completely identical to the headphones that are clearly the rival to beat for everyone, the Apple AirPods Pro. Especially if you buy them in white and not metallic gray.

That said, they are not just another clone of the AirPods but offer features that are genuinely good, such as Bluetooth 5.3, a standard that makes the wireless connection more efficient and also more stable.

It must be added that Its charging box already comes with USB Type C and can provide more than 20 hours of autonomy If we count the 4-5 charging cycles that the case offers, which is not bad at all.

Obviously they do not have active noise cancellation, a feature that is still the exclusive domain of other much more expensive models, but all opinions argue that the sound is very good, surprising for headphones of this price.

