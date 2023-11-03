For The Wolf of Wall Street, director Martin Scorsese felt it necessary to use a real car in the scene in which Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) soberly gets into his Countach. An imitation car would dent in a different way than the real thing, the director thought. That’s why a real Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary weighing a few tons came along and was allowed to be a total loss. Too retarded for words of course to demolish such a car for a movie scene, but whatever. That specific car can now be yours.

Would you rather have the undamaged Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street? Because it is still there. Then go to the RM Sotheby’s auction on December 8 in New York. Oh, don’t forget to bring between one and a half and two million. Somewhere around that price, the auction house expects to hammer for the Lambo. Anyway, back to the scrapped example.

After the recording of The Wolf of Wall Street, the good parts of the broken Countach were sold separately. For example, the windshield could have been sold for $50,000. Sounds like too much. But it now appears to have a new windshield. To please the Lambo nerds, here are the specifications of that special Countach. A 5.2-liter V12 produces 455 hp and the top speed is 298 km/h. By the way, 650 of them were made.

The crashed Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street is as expensive as the undamaged Lambo

The crashed Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street goes under the hammer at Bonhams. By the way, they are holding the auction during the F1 weekend in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday you can bid on the famous movie car after qualifying. This auction house also expects to raise between 1.5 and 2 million dollars for the Countach. You read that correctly: 1.5 million or more for a great Lambo.

If we had to choose, we would certainly only bid on the unaffected version. Oh, you get some goodies with the crumpled Countach. How about the costume DiCaprio wore during his scene with that Countach? Or a Scorsese director’s chair and clapboard with three signatures: the director’s, DiCaprio’s and actor Robbie’s? To top it all off, there are two DVDs of the film. Will it convince you to buy the broken Lambo?