Buy the crashed Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Yes, that was a painful piece of television in 2013. A real Lamborghini Countach was demolished for the extremely entertaining film The Wolf of Wallstreet. And not just any one. This was a 25th Anniversary of which only 658 were made worldwide.

Director Martin Scorsese is not a fan of fake things. The American has a great love of authenticity in his films. Then sometimes things break and your car heart starts to cry a little. Like this crashed Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Anyone who has seen the film recognizes the scene where the Lambo is killed. Behind the wheel is Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. After swallowing way too many Lemmons 714s, the holy grail of the Quaaludes, he climbs into the Lamborghini. First he crawls to the car and opens the door with his foot. He then takes a ride from the country club to his villa. Not without damage..

So a real Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary was killed for this scene in The Wolf of Wallstreet. This specific copy will now be auctioned by Bonhams auction house.

Crashed Lamborghini Wolf of Wall Street

The story behind the crashed Lamborghini from The Wolf of Wall Street creates high expectations regarding the proceeds. Bonhams estimates the car’s value between $1.5 and $2 million. This is a copy from 1989 in the color Bianco Polo. In the 3-hour film, the white Countach only has 3 minutes and 11 seconds of screen time.

The wrecked Countach wasn’t the only Lamborghini in the film. There was also a backup, but it remained intact. The auction will be held soon in Abu Dhabi. Let’s see what this special movie car will actually yield!

Thanks to Hans for the tip!

