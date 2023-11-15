Technology and new drugs are leading to increasingly effective and safe diabetes management, with greater patient autonomy. “However, it is essential to train professionals, as well as patients, and to guarantee accessibility to treatments, as well as an increasingly integrated and multidisciplinary approach, which inevitably looks at patients’ lifestyles”. This was stated by Renato Cozzi, endocrinologist and president of the Association of Endocrinologists (Ame), on the occasion of the 22nd Ame Congress, recently held in Rome.

The latest frontiers in the treatment of diabetes and its comorbidities – a note informs – first of all obesity, were at the center of the four-day Congress which brought together around 1,300 health professionals with the participation of international speakers who are experts in their respective fields . At the Congress, in plenary, tirzepatide was presented for the first time in Italy, the new molecule “which has great efficacy in terms of improving diabetes and obesity – recalls Cozzi – even if at this moment it is not yet been approved for the treatment of obesity in Europe, but only in the United States”.

As also emerged in the session held by Susan L. Samson, president-elect of the Aace, the American society of endocrinologists, the new Glp-1 receptor agonist drugs show extraordinary results in type 2 diabetic patients because, by reducing body weight, they normalize or they reduce the values ​​of glycosylated hemoglobin, consequently allowing the patient on insulin therapy to reduce the dosage or even suspend its intake. This is “a goal that until a few years ago was unthinkable – comments Cozzi – which surpasses traditional treatments based on the reduction of the patient’s blood sugar levels by increasing the dose of insulin which, in patients with type 2 diabetes, meant doing gain weight and cause hypoglycemia.”

Alongside innovative drugs, new technologies are also contributing to radically changing the therapeutic approach to diabetes. New, increasingly advanced sensors allow for more stable blood sugar control, a lower incidence of hypoglycaemia, and an overall improvement in the quality of life of affected people, guaranteeing ever greater autonomy in the management of the pathology. In this context, however, “it is fundamental – continues Cozzi – a continuous and timely update of health professionals, which is also necessary for the training of patients”. The training course is dedicated precisely to education regarding technologies and new approaches to pathology. remotely (Fad) ‘Diabetes 2.0: innovative technologies for patient monitoring and education’, present on the Consulcesi Club platform (13.5 Ecm credits). Furthermore, scientific updating confirms itself as a priority of the Ame Congress which this year saw a particularly rich and varied program with 8 plenary readings, 13 symposiums, 7 meetings with experts and 13 repeated mini-courses, to ensure the participation of all delegates.

Of note, among the novelties of the 22nd edition, always in the name of training and discussion, is a meeting with the European Society of Endocrinology. “The joint symposium with European experts – underlines Cozzi – was born from the awareness of wanting to deepen and disseminate the new European Guidelines relating to the new therapeutic strategies of thyroid microcarcinoma and adrenal incidentaloma also among Italian specialists, as well as from the desire to offer the approximately 850 young AME members, out of a total of 2,500, the opportunity to compare themselves with the behavior in the endocrinological field of other European countries, from the perspective of a large scientific community”.

Ample space was also dedicated to the most emerging issues, such as gender medicine, gender dysphoria and the effective reduction of cardiovascular events in obese or overweight patients obtained by semaglutide, “a drug that has been talked about in our country for years – observes President Ame – without however seeing its marketing for the treatment of obesity, while it is widely used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The hope is not only that the new drugs for obesity, and consequently for diabetes, will also arrive in Italy, but above all that they will be available – concludes Cozzi – for the patients who need them most, therefore recognized by the National Health Service”.