Warner Bros. boycotts itself again with the surprise of Coyote vs. Acme that reminds us of what happened with Batgirl

In an unexpected twist, Warner Bros. has decided not to release “Coyote vs. Acme,” a live-action/computer-animated hybrid film starring John Cena, despite having completed filming over a year ago in New Mexico. This move follows the arrival of Bill Damaschke as the new animation executive at Warner Animation Group earlier this year.

Persistence and Resilience: The Spirit of Wile E. Coyote

Filmmaker Dave Green, after the publication of this news, expressed his gratitude for having worked for three years on a project dedicated to Wile E. Coyote, a character who personifies persistence and resilience. Accompanied by a talented team, Green highlighted the positive reception from test audiences, who gave the film excellent scores.

The film, which according to sources cost around 72 million dollars, featured the participation of important Warner talents both in front of and behind the cameras, such as John Cena. Warner Bros., committed to maintaining relationships with filmmaker Green, is developing a new project at New Line Cinema.

A spokesperson for the WB Motion Picture Group indicated that, with Warner Pictures Animation’s relaunch in June, the studio has refocused its global strategy toward theatrical releases, leading to the difficult decision not to continue with “Coyote vs. “Acme.”

The ups and downs of Warner Bros.

The film had initially been announced in December 2020 as a production for HBO Maxbut was later considered for theatrical release. A trailer was never released, sparking speculation about the studio’s intentions for the project. In April 2022, Warner pulled the film of its release schedule.

The film was based on the humorous article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier, published by The New Yorker in 1990. Warner Bros. Animation planned to release approximately two films a year, with projects such as Dr. Seuss adaptations and films based on its intellectual property, including Looney Tunes.

Wile E. Coyote, the film’s central character, is an iconic figure in the world of animation. Created by Chuck Jones and Michael Maltese in 1949, this character has become a symbol of unwavering perseverance, despite his countless failures in capturing the speedy Roadrunner. The proposal to bring this character to a hybrid production of live action and animation represented a significant evolution in his legacy, offering a new perspective on his eternal struggle.

Compared to other Looney Tunes characters, the protagonist of this canceled film stands out for his wit and tenacity. Although his plans rarely work out as expected, his creativity and determination they keep him in constant search, resonating with audiences of all ages. The cancellation of the film not only represents a loss for fans of John Cena and hybrid animation, but also for those who have followed his adventures. legendary character over the years.

The creative community and controversy

The cancellation of “Coyote vs. Acme” is reminiscent of previous decisions such as the suspension of “Batgirl” and “Scoob! Holiday Haunt” in August 2022, part of a cost-cutting strategy by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. These decisions generated a strong reaction from the creative community.

Dave Green concluded his statement on a note of pride in the final product and devastation at Warner Bros.’s decision. However, in keeping with the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, he stressed the importance of resilience and persistence.