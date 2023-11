Ditches, the waterbed, the banks, the groundwater and the dike of the Reevediep in Overijssel have been examined for all kinds of hazardous substances, including PFAS. Possible dumping of drug waste in ditches was also examined. The GGD and experts from Wageningen University have analyzed all information from the study. “No source of pollution that led to the cow deaths was found in the Reevediep dike and the surrounding area of ​​the farm,” summarizes the province of Gelderland.