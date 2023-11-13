“Current virus variants” of “Covid-19 tend to cause less severe disease, while immunity levels are higher thanks to vaccination.” Two elements that lead to “lower risks of serious pathologies and death for the majority of patients”. This was underlined by the World Health Organization, which has released an update of the guidelines for the treatment of Sars-CoV-2 infection, and has revised the estimates on the risk of ending up in hospital for Covid. This, explains the Geneva agency, will help healthcare workers to “identify subjects at high, moderate or low risk of hospitalization and to personalize therapies according to WHO guidelines”.

In the event of Sars-CoV-2 infection, the WHO details, the danger is “high” for “immunosuppressed people”, who “remain at higher risk if they contract Covid-19, with an estimated hospitalization rate of 6% “.

The risk instead drops to “moderate” for “people over the age of 65, those with conditions such as obesity, diabetes and/or chronic disorders including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease” COPD, “kidney or liver disease, cancer, people with disabilities and those with comorbid chronic diseases”; for them, in the case of Covid the UN health agency estimates “a hospitalization rate of 3%”.

Finally, “those who do not fall into the high or moderate risk categories are at low risk of hospitalization (0.5%)” for Covid. “Most people”, specifies the WHO, today “are at low risk”.