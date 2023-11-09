Anti-covid vaccines also in hospital for the frail. This is established by the new circular from the Ministry of Health, addressed to the Regions, to push anti-Covid vaccinations, extending them to all possible facilities. It was signed by the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, today ‘live’ – by adding a digital signature – during the conference ‘Vaccination in pharmacies’, promoted today in Rome by Federfarma Lazio in collaboration with Fortune Italia and with the patronage of the Lazio Regional Council.

The circular therefore invites the Regions to provide Covid vaccination for fragile subjects where they are, i.e. in hospital facilities. “Today they are the ones who risk the most”, underlined Vaia.

The circular therefore recommends “implementing the active offer of vaccinations to subjects with risk conditions due to pathology/immune status. Without prejudice to the contribution and role of prevention departments, general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice, as well as pharmacies, and in consideration of the structures involved in the clinical care path in the different phases of taking care of the fragile subject (e.g. hospitalization, outpatient visits, home care, assistance at local social-health and social-welfare structures, etc.) – we read in the text of the document – it is advisable to also involve the specialist network both at hospital and local level (e.g. subjects in outpatient follow-up for pathology or who access the hospital on an inpatient basis, subjects hosted in social-health and social-health structures assistance), thus facilitating the timely adherence of patients to vaccination campaigns”.

“The provision of the recommended vaccinations can take place directly at the service in charge of the patient, without prejudice to the possibility of resorting, for this purpose, to interdepartmental and/or intercompany protocols”, concludes the circular signed by the general director of Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia.