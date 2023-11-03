There are 27,372 cases of Covid-19 recorded in today’s survey in Italy in the week from 26 October to 1 November, down 2% compared to the 27,923 in the previous survey. The deaths are 148, equal to -24.5% compared to the previous week’s figure, when there were 196 deaths. This was reported in the weekly Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health. In Italy the Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 13.3%, 0.8 percentage points more than the previous week, when it was 12.5%. In the week 26 October-1 November, 206,098 swabs were carried out, 7.8% less than the previous week (when there were 223,550).

The Pirola variant

In Italy, the circulation of the variant under monitoring BA.2.86, renamed ‘Pirola’, “is increasing, although still limited, with an estimated national prevalence of 1.3%”. “At the date of the most recent rapid survey to estimate the prevalence of Sars-CoV-2 variants (conducted from 16 to 22 October), the estimated national prevalence of Omicron recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB is equal to 90.9% – recalls the control room – Among these, the variant of interest EG.5 confirms itself as prevalent (51%)”.

ICU occupancy rate

The impact of Covid on hospitals in Italy is stable. The employment rate in the medical area is 5.8% (3,620 hospitalized) compared to 5.7% (3,546 hospitalized) on 25 October. The occupancy rate in intensive care is 1.2% (102 hospitalized) compared to 1.3% (111 hospitalized) on 25 October.

