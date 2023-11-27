“A rapid and sudden growth. In just one week the number of hospitalized Covid patients rose by 32%”. This was reported by Fiaso, the Italian Federation of healthcare and hospital companies, based on the survey of sentinel hospitals. The resumption of monitoring in the participating structures had marked low and constant numbers for 5 consecutive weeks, with slight fluctuations of 2-3%. In the period from 14 to 21 November, however, explains Fiaso, there was a double-digit jump.

These are exclusively patients hospitalized in ordinary Covid departments, the Federation specifies. Intensive care, in fact, does not record an increase and is stable with low numbers. The average age of patients with Sars Cov-2 infection in the ward is 77 years.

The monitoring made it possible to ascertain how “only 24% of cases refer to hospitalizations for Covid”, that is “with respiratory syndromes typical of the virus, while the remaining 76% of hospitalizations concern patients with Covid or hospitalized for other pathologies and tested positive to the swab. Covid – interprets Fiaso – has therefore worsened the health conditions of patients with other pathologies, but it was not the main cause of hospitalization”.

Vaccinations

“The data on “Covid” hospitalizations recorded in sentinel hospitals are in line with the 30% increase in infections indicated by the Ministry of Health: it is the signal that we must not lower our guard. The average age of patients arriving in hospital is 77 years old and the campaign for administering the seasonal dose of the anti-Covid vaccine among the over 60s is stuck at 4%”, underlines Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso, commenting on the detection of the impact of Sars-CoV-2 in monitored structures.

“In the coming weeks we expect a greater circulation of respiratory viruses. We must once again renew, especially for the elderly and frail, the invitation to vaccination with an active call from general practitioners”, is the warning launched by the president of Fiaso.

