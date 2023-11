The impact of Covid on hospitals in Italy is stable. The employment rate in the medical area is 5.9% (3,656 hospitalized) compared to 5.8% (3,620 hospitalized) on November 1st. The occupancy rate in intensive care is 1.2% (102 hospitalized) compared to 1.2% (102 hospitalized) on November 1st. This is what we read in the weekly bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, relating to the period 2-8 November.