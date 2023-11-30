With Covid starting to run again, after Austria, does Italy also have to put the masks back on? This is the question that is currently being asked to infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists in our country and the yes of the experts to the use of the protective device is almost unanimous even if not as an imposed obligation.

Andreoni

“We are in a moment of great circulation of respiratory infectious agents, from influenza to Covid, and in places at greatest risk the mask has proven to be an effective protection system for the fragile, but not only. Therefore, also following the ‘example of Austria, I would say that the use of Ffp2 is strongly recommended especially in hospitals and in RSAs, where I would also be obliged to wear it”, Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious Diseases, tells Adnkronos Salute and tropical (Simit) and professor of infectious diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, speaking on what was decided in Austria where the Minister of Health recommended the use of masks in hospitals, but also on the busiest public transport.

According to Andreoni, “the mask is not a big sacrifice for Italians. We are not talking about reintroducing the Green Pass or the isolation of positive cases, but about using common civic sense. Where there is crowding, let’s all protect ourselves – he concludes – because this way Let’s safeguard ourselves, but also the elderly and the frail.”

Ciccozzi

The same recommendation comes from Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome. “It may be unpopular, but today the mask is essential and I would recommend it on means of transport, without exception, and then in hospitals and nursing homes. I recommend using the Ffp2 when we go to visit our elderly loved ones, even if they are vaccinated. However, I am precise which must be solely and exclusively a recommendation, no obligation”, he tells Adnkronos.

Bassetti

“Recommending does not mean obliging – also underlines Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa -. We in Italy have been forced to follow too many measures: masks, lockdown, Green pass. It seems reasonable to me today, at a time when where Covid is circulating in Austria, recommend the use of a mask on public transport. In hospitals in Italy, the mask is still mandatory if you are in contact with vulnerable people. Recommending the mask in some particularly crowded contexts may be reasonable, but saying that from tomorrow everyone must use it must no longer happen”, he tells Adnkronos.

