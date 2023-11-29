Covid, boom in cases in Austria: use of masks recommended

Covid is racing again with Austria recommending its citizens to return to wearing masks on buses and in hospitals.

In recent days, in fact, there has been an increase in infections, which is why, in conjunction with the seasonal flu, the Minister of Health Johannes Rauch recommended using protective devices in the most crowded places such as public transport, but also in hospitals and nursing homes.

“We are in the middle of a wave of Coronavirus, the national monitoring of waste water shows this very clearly” declared the minister, underlining however that this is not an obligation but a simple recommendation.

In Austria, in recent days, infections have risen by 39 percent with 30 thousand Austrians contracting the virus in a population of nine million.

Recently, WHO Secretary Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had underlined that “the trend of infections at the gates of winter is worrying. The growth in hospitalizations and deaths shows that Covid is here to stay and that we still need the tools to fight it.”