A call to do more to push anti-Covid vaccinations also in view of winter. This is the objective of the new circular signed by the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, on the indications and recommendations for the continuation of the vaccination campaign against Covid. “Taking into account that the progress of the current vaccination campaign still sees a small number of vaccinations and that the general management, since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, has received daily reports from citizens regarding difficulties in accessing vaccination , it is recommended – we read in the circular that ‘pulls the ears’ of the Regions – to implement the most appropriate organizational measures, with particular reference to the operational collaboration of general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice and pharmacies, aimed at guaranteeing greater active offer of vaccination to people at risk of developing severe forms of the disease”.

The document also recommends “strengthening communication and information activities” and “making it possible for citizens to book the anti-Covid-19 vaccination via a regional online platform”. In response to the request for clarification from some Regions and on informed consent to Covid-19 vaccination, “it is stated that the regional procedures already foreseen for other vaccinations can be used for the same”.

