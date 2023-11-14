Guido Carlino, president of the Court of Auditors

Court of Auditors: “Maneuver on a narrow path, exposed to the elements of a difficult economic and social situation”

The maneuver for the next three years “moves within a very narrow path in which different pressures and needs must find a difficult balance”. president of the Court of Auditors Guido Carlino at the hearing of the joint budget committees of the House and Senate. “This design is pursued using the available margins in a trend framework that presents very limited spaces”, observes Carlino, who adds: “The balance between the different needs that is described therefore remains very exposed to the elements of a difficult economic and social situation“.



President Carlino at the hearing: “It is good to call attention to the prudent use of resources, but the quality of services is at risk”

“If the implicit call in all areas of public action to a more careful use of resourcesthe framework is subject to the risk of not being able to maintain the quality of the services offered, risking nullifying, especially in the case of the weakest sections of the population, the monetary benefit that we intend to provide” added the president of the Court of Auditors in the hearing on the measure. “As early as next year, the choices that have been made, often of a temporary naturewill require, in order to be confirmed, decisions that are not simple in terms of rationalization of spending. Choices that will have to find important support from a decisive fight against tax evasion and from an efficient and effective implementation of the reforms and investments envisaged by the Pnrr“Carlino explained.

Maneuver, “Insufficient healthcare resources, concern about the postponement of structural solutions”

“Within the very limited margins for maneuver in which the interventions of the budget law are placed, resources allocated to healthcare they are certainly relevant. They however, they are not sufficient to reverse the reflective profile already drawn in the trend framework. THE constraints that will arise in the future on the spending front they lead to look with concern at the postponement in the identification of more structural solutions to our problems sanitary system“, he added.

