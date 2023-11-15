A 45-year-old man from Almelo was sentenced to nine years in prison by the court on Wednesday. The man strangled his girlfriend after an argument and left her body in a car in a parking lot at the hospital in Almelo. Floris van V. would have killed her in a haze, he said himself. He got into an argument with his girlfriend Sandra Rozeman on the night of September 14 to 15, 2021 because a new man had come into her life. He strangled her, placed plastic bags over her head and hit her face with a baseball bat.