We already knew the dates of their future events, now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic continues to have legal problems after the reports from a few days ago.

You already know that, in this case, it has been confirmed that two former employees of Niantic They have sued the head of Pokémon GO for sexual bias, alleging wage discrimination and unequal treatment of women in the company. Now, a US court has allowed the lawsuit to go forward against Niantic.

This is confirmed:

The plaintiffs’ lawyer highlights the rejection of Niantic’s position on the pre-arbitration law. It is argued that Niantic’s augmented reality does not apply in court, seeking to expose discrimination and equal pay violations. Niantic, through a spokesperson, does not agree with the ruling and is considering the next legal steps: “We do not agree with the outcome of today’s hearing and are currently working on next steps,” it shared.

