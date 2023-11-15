On Saturday 25 November, a double appointment for the Specialist Motorsport Academy, managed by Aci Sport and directed by Raffaele Giammaria: the course dedicated to Race Officials will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, while the course on extrication from cars from competition dedicated to doctors, paramedics, volunteer and civil protection personnel.

“The double appointment on November 25th is a clear demonstration of the effort that Aci Sport is making to launch the Academy – comments director Giammaria -: the fruits are therefore starting to be seen”.

The Route Commissioners of Lombardy will meet at the Tazio Nuvolari Press Room of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. After the introduction by Alessandro Tibiletti, responsible for the Academy’s sports training, promoted by the Automobile Club of Italy in collaboration with Sport e Salute, Daniele Carlo Galbiati and Gepi Cerri (for rallies) will take the floor. The course, free of charge, will be held between 9.30am and 5pm. The subsequent dates, concerning the commissioners of the other regions, are being defined and will be communicated when definitive.

Commissioners: everything you need to know for 2024

From the correct use of flags and radios to interventions during accidents, to safety, to procedures: the role of the marshals is always fundamental to the success of a motorsport event. Hence the need during the course, with the aid of slides, to delve deeper into each area of ​​expertise and to inform the personnel destined to operate on the track or on the routes of uphill races or rallies about the regulatory changes that will come into force with next season. The objective is to ensure route marshals have an excellent standard of knowledge and provide them with the tools and techniques to improve reliability in interventions and skills in managing various critical situations.

ACI Motorsport Training School

Extrication course for healthcare workers

The Vallelunga course, coordinated by Professor Saul Collini, professor of Anesthesia and Resuscitation, chief doctor of Formula E, will be preceded on 23 November by a four-hour online theoretical part during which the various types of extrication maneuvers will be explained: rapid, semi-rapid and standard.

“The choice of which of the three to adopt – explains Collini – depends on the clinical conditions of the pilot and the state of the vehicle”. On this occasion, some films will be shown which will highlight problems and critical issues that have emerged in some specific cases.

Licensed Aci Sport affiliated doctors and paramedics will teach the course alongside Professor Collini, who is responsible for medical training at the Specialist Motorsport Academy. The course will last from 9am to 6pm. After the date of the 25th, others will follow until the advent of the 2024 racing season. “The objective of these courses is to constantly keep the staff working in motor racing in a constantly evolving sector updated : just think that in 2023 alone there have been three updates, linked to the progress of cars, particularly hybrids”, explains Professor Collini.

Practice with the car rotating 180 degrees

After the online theoretical lesson, the 48 participants will meet at the Vallelunga facility for the practical course: divided into six groups of 7 and one of 6, they will train to extract the pilot (who will be one of the team members) from single-seaters, Gran Turismos and touring cars which also include the protagonists of rallies. In particular, participants will test themselves on a laboratory car designed by Aci Sport in collaboration with Sparco which can rotate 180 degrees and therefore simulate a total rollover or a rollover on its side.