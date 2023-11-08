Ita, Mps, Tim: it’s the time for courageous capital

Has the time come for courageous capital for Italy? This is the question that Il Foglio asks itself. Giancarlo Giorgetti is optimistic but also worried. He is confident about the possibility that Italy will be faithful to the promises made to the markets in recent days, obtaining in 2024 growth higher than the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission. However, he has concerns about all the uncertainties facing our country. Internal uncertainties, linked to the exorbitant requests that the parties presented to the Minister of Economy regarding the maneuver. External uncertainties, linked to crucial issues on which the government will be tested in the coming days, following the commitments that Giorgetti made with some officials of the evaluation agencies he met recently, declaring: “This government will achieve what our predecessors they were unable to do.” Giorgetti’s reference is not so much about growth, whose forecasts are optimistic for 2024, but he refers to three words made up of three letters, which will allow the markets to evaluate the degree of reliability and credibility of the government: Ita, Tim, Mps.



On Ita, Giorgetti is irritated. The government is determined to complete the sale of ITA to Lufthansa at all costs. However, according to the Minister, the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, is acting suspiciously towards Italy, raising trivial questions regarding the agreement between the two airlines. It is clear, according to the Minister, that competition is played out globally today, not just between European airlines. Giorgetti hopes that the slowness with which Vestager is evaluating the operation, with 700 pages of applications sent to Italy and four months of waiting, is not due to his candidacy for head of the European Investment Bank, but to his interlocutors the Minister he has made it known that he is ready to report a scandal of enormous dimensions if the entire operation is blocked by the Commission.

Optimistic, but worried. Same attitude also regarding Tim. The Minister is aware of the risks: if Vivendi were to oppose, as it seems intent on doing, the approval given by the Tim Board to the sale of the network to Kkr, a legal dispute could arise that would jeopardize the entire operation. Regarding this, Giorgetti is willing to use all options at his disposal to support the operation. Among the possible options, “not to be completely ruled out”, there could also be an involvement of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to acquire some shares of Vivendi. The underlying reasoning is that, although not the ideal solution, by resolving the TIM issue it would be possible to avoid additional problems for Open Fiber, regulate the telecommunications sector with new regulations and quickly use the 14 billion allocated by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for fiber development.

Optimistic, but worried. And the same goes for MPS. The government has planned a privatization program of 18 billion euros between 2024 and 2026. As it has communicated to the rating agencies, Giorgetti intends to reach this figure through the sale of a share of Poste Italiane, the opening of Ferrovie dello Stato to private individuals quickly and the sale of MPS. This last point is the most delicate for Giorgetti: the offers for the sale of Monte dei Paschi are on the agenda, but the Minister’s objective is to integrate this sale into a broader plan, which not only generates revenue for the State, but also creates greater competition and a tripolar banking system. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan is crucial. The Stability Pact is also important. However, for Giorgetti, Italy’s credibility in the future depends above all on this. From the ability to have an entrepreneurial state, capable of pushing the country from an opaque phase of courageous captains to a more ambitious phase of courageous capital.

