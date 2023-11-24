Climate change is threatening the sustainability of our planet, with effects on the environment, society, economy and human rights. Violence against women is the most widespread and pervasive violation of human rights worldwide: on average it affects one in three women in a lifetime.

According to the United Nations Organization for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, these two emergencies can no longer be treated separately. Although the combined study of these two phenomena is still in its infancy and data are still limited, emerging evidence suggests that the climate crisis may contribute to the increase in violence against women both in the context of climate-related natural disasters – such as hurricanes or large-scale floods – and during slow-onset climate events – such as droughts or heat waves.

During natural disasters, women face an increased risk of experiencing the full spectrum of violence, including sexual harassment and abuse, rape, intimate partner violence, child marriage, trafficking and sexual exploitation. For example, following the passage of Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico in 2017, there was a 62% increase in requests for assistance for victims of sexual violence. Field research conducted in Bangladesh after Cyclone Sidr in 2007 demonstrated an increase in the rate of trafficking in the affected districts. After Hurricane Katrina (2005), the rate of rape among displaced women in trailer parks increased 53.6 times the baseline rate in Mississippi for that year. LGBTIQ+ people have also suffered physical harm and violence in post-disaster shelters. In Vanuatu, marked by the passage of two tropical cyclones in 2011, there was a 300% increase in reported cases of domestic violence. In places affected by natural disasters, essential services (health and social) are lacking and displacement puts people in vulnerable conditions.

In countries where women have no opportunity to emancipate themselves socially and economically or in those where the task of providing food and water for the family falls solely to women, even slow-onset climatic events can represent a threat. Here, climate change is already having a major and negative impact on women’s lives, exacerbating harmful social norms and structural inequalities, creating tensions and stressors in the home and community. Ethiopia has seen an increase in girls being sold into early marriage in exchange for livestock to help families cope with the effects of a prolonged drought.

Italy is certainly no stranger to these two emergencies either. From a climate point of view – we report it every day in these pages – we find ourselves in a climate change hot-spot: an area in which the effects of the climate crisis are spreading faster, stressing the social and economic framework. As regards the spread of gender violence, since the beginning of 2023 there have been more than one hundred feminicides and the number is higher than last year. In addition to feminicide, the pinnacle of violence, there are many other dysfunctional variables – well schematized in the figure of the iceberg of gender violence – ranging from the minimization of violence itself to forms of control, from objectification to physical aggression.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Libellula Foundation with a sample of adolescent girls and boys on the perception of gender violence in adolescents – individuals who find themselves at a crucial moment in life – it emerged that: only 33% of boys between 18 and 19 consider it unacceptable that a boy becomes violent following betrayal, compared to 79% of girls and only 29 % of boys do not agree with the fact that “control” and “love” are considered synonymous, compared to 48% of girls.

In fact, in Italy, the achievement of gender equity is a path that has not yet been seriously undertaken and this situation fuels the position of vulnerability in which women are placed and vulnerable is – etymologically – that which can be hurt.

Again according to the data collected by the Libellula Foundation which photographed the state of gender equity in the professions in Italy, one in two women declared having suffered harassment or discrimination in their working context, 68% saw their path to growth, or that of other women, due to motherhood and the same percentage has heard the idea circulating that a woman has used the lever of seduction to advance her career. Stereotypes that condition and penalize women, slowing down and hindering attempts at emancipation, including through career and power, from old cultural mandates that are still prevalent. In fact, in our country the areas of responsibility still follow old stereotypes: economic support of the whole family for him, management of the children and the house for her. The consequences do not benefit anyone: 40% of men believe they cannot speak freely about their care responsibilities at work, while 41% of women declare discomfort in communicating a pregnancy and in crisis situations – as shown by the data from the period of lockdown – the mechanism can become even more penalizing for women.

In 2020, approximately 47,000 women and girls around the world were killed by their partners or other family members, meaning on average a woman is killed by someone she is in a close relationship with every 11 minutes.

This is the picture of an emergency that must be treated as such and, according to the United Nations program, included as a transversal factor to be prevented in all fields of study and application, including those on the climate emergency. Among the guidelines is the promotion of strategic intersectoral partnerships in the fields of climate change and the coalition to end violence against women, collecting data to understand the impact of climate change on violence against women and risk factorsincreasing investments in the prevention and response to gender violence and particular attention to the protection of women who defend human rights, also ensuring that those responsible are truly held accountable.