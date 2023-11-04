Since its launch, the Flipper Zero has caused a stir in the market. This small device, nicknamed the tamagotchi for hackers, has gained surprising popularity among technology enthusiasts.

But what makes it so special? It’s all thanks to its ability to interact with a wide variety of electronic devices.

From opening automatic doors to manipulating security systems, this gadget has earned a reputation as a powerful tool.

It can be used for a variety of purposes, ranging from capturing and sending radio frequency and infrared codes, running custom scripts, generating signals of different types and analyzing the radio spectrum, etc.

Flipper Zero: a constant concern for companies and authorities

People with basic technical knowledge can use Flipper Zero to manipulate any electronic device. This has raised concerns around the safety and legality of its use.

In countries such as the United States, the popularity of this hacking device has led to a strong response from authorities and vendors. Even e-commerce giants like Amazon have begun to restrict their sales.

For its part, in Brazil, Flipper Zero was banned. Brazilian authorities claimed that the device was too dangerous and could be used to attack critical infrastructure.

This equipment, which was originally marketed as an educational and safety tool, has occasionally fallen into the wrong hands. So its ability to interact with electronic devices has led to legitimate concerns about its misuse.

The fact that people with limited knowledge can exploit the hacker tamagotchi’s functions to manipulate locks, security systems and other devices has raised security and privacy alerts. Some fear that the device could be used for malicious purposes, such as cyber attacks or data theft.

Could Spain ban the sale of the Flipper Zero?

It should be noted that there is a risk that the use of the Flipper Zero will be progressively restricted or even banned, and it is all because this equipment is being applied in other areas more frequently.

Now the question is whether Spain will follow the same example of Brazil and the United States and would take similar measures in relation to the Flipper Zero. The answer to this question is uncertain, as it depends on multiple factors, including public perception as well as current laws.

In 2022, the Spanish government approved the National Cybersecurity Plan, which requires companies to take measures to protect their computer systems. In this way, it is possible that the authorities in Spain consider banning the use of Flipper Zero if it is considered to represent a risk to national security.

While the use of this device poses serious challenges in terms of security, it can also be a valuable tool in the hands of cybersecurity experts and technology professionals.

Cover image: Flipper Zero Official Blog