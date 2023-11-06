Alessandro Costacurta has commented on the possible return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Milan. This is his thought

Il Milan was defeated last night at San Siro by Udinese, in the match valid for the eleventh day of the championship. This defeat further highlights Milan’s difficult period, which in recent days has lost against Juventus and PSG and drawn against Napoli. This is a delicate period for the Rossoneri, so much so that in recent days there has been calls for Ibrahimovic’s return to Milan.

On Ibrahimovic’s return

He spoke precisely about the Swede’s possible return to the Rossoneri Alessandro Costacurtain the pre-match of Milan-Udinese. On Ibra’s return as manager: “Ibra’s arrival in the management? I’m sorry. There is such a need for Ibra that everyone is asking for him to arrive: probably even the latest utterances from the players mean that there is a need for a figure of this kind.”

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 5:43 pm)

