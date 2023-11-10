The words of the former defender on the Argentine who would have come to an awareness of his strength after not playing as much as he hoped at the World Cup

«Lautaro? The numbers show that it is essential. I like the leadership achieved in recent years. Shows his ability to lead the team. Don’t hold it against me, but I think that just when he wasn’t a protagonist in world champion Argentina, he made a turning point. From there he became a much more important footballer, he became aware of something.” Alessandro Costacurta spoke about Lautaro Martinez and about an awareness that would come when the World Cup didn’t go exactly as he expected.

«The overtaking of Alvarez in Scaloni’s starting eleven and not being the protagonist as a starter made him reach the top three in the world, I don’t know if I’m exaggerating», continued the former defender on the Inter player.